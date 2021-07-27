Letter: Real leadership's needed to confront climate crisis

Let’s go back – all the way to Nov. 1, 1987, and an article written by Stephen H. Doig from Knight-Ridder: “Earth’s climate changing with ominous speed, data indicates.”

The article said: “Each year humanity dumps billions of tons of climate altering chemicals, such as carbon dioxide and methane and various chlorine compounds, into the atmosphere.

“As a result, the atmosphere is growing warmer. The sea level is rising. And the stratosphere ozone layer that protects all life from ultraviolet radiation is thinning.”

I have saved most of the Science/Environment sections from The Buffalo News and now I know why. Everything that is happening today as far as climate change has been studied and talked about for decades but what has our political leadership done to compel the corporate institutions to basically clean up their act?

I’d like to hear from them about that and also what plans they have when millions of people are forced to relocate due to extreme heat or loss of coastline. What sort of dynamic solution do they have in mind? Everybody would like to know.

Joseph Allen

Buffalo