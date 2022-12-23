Letter: Reader will miss Pitts’ columns; enjoys his books

I was sad to read that Leonard Pitts, Jr. is ending his syndicated column that I read in The Buffalo News. His opinions were valued on so many issues that reflected African Americans – such as voting, gun violence, racism, education and other topics.

At the same time, I am elated that he will continue to write books. His novels, Freeman. Grant Park and The Last Thing You Surrender were page turners and ones that I readily recommend to others.

Thank you, Leonard Pitts Jr. – waiting to read more books from you.

Sharon Holley

Buffalo