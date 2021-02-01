Letter: Reactivate ERT unit to protect and serve

The recent News article, “Even without unit, police set for unrest,” which spotlighted the Emergency Response Team (ERT) was concern-raising – especially after the overwhelming, hostile invasion of the Capitol.
It remains disbanded following the resignations of 57 members – in reaction to their union president’s notice that “legal fees would no longer (be paid) to defend police officers related to protests – in particular members of the Emergency Response Team and SWAT team.”
Puzzling. It seems against unions-at-large standard equity policies for members – that a contract would allow the exemption of representation – for a random carve-out of members (i.e., ERT, SWAT Team).
The PBA’s hardline stance triggers a flashback to a former PBA leader boldly saying no arrests had to be made, if the city went to one-officer car patrols.
“With no ERT, is Buffalo prepared for a full-scale riot? Law enforcement officials here say they are.” The police captain stated, “Every patrol officer is properly trained in crowd control.”
There are approximately 700 Buffalo police officers. The riots “specialists” were in the Emergency Response Team.
Immediately, the ERT should be reactivated. Rightfully, members must be covered with full union representation. Justification has been terrifyingly demonstrated in Washington, D.C.
Buffalo’s citizens must demand that the enhanced “protect and serve” police force component exist permanently.
Kat Massey
Buffalo