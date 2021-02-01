Letter: Reactivate ERT unit to protect and serve

The recent News article, “Even without unit, police set for unrest,” which spotlighted the Emergency Response Team (ERT) was concern-raising – especially after the overwhelming, hostile invasion of the Capitol.

It remains disbanded following the resignations of 57 members – in reaction to their union president’s notice that “legal fees would no longer (be paid) to defend police officers related to protests – in particular members of the Emergency Response Team and SWAT team.”

Puzzling. It seems against unions-at-large standard equity policies for members – that a contract would allow the exemption of representation – for a random carve-out of members (i.e., ERT, SWAT Team).

The PBA’s hardline stance triggers a flashback to a former PBA leader boldly saying no arrests had to be made, if the city went to one-officer car patrols.

“With no ERT, is Buffalo prepared for a full-scale riot? Law enforcement officials here say they are.” The police captain stated, “Every patrol officer is properly trained in crowd control.”