Letter: Reaching our Bills goals while sitting in (dis)comfort

It was a dark and stormy night. “Fans” were gathered standing in “mock” silence afraid to sit as if they were gathered to witness the burial of their Super Bowl hopes. Was it a statement of their lingering hope to be comfortable in a domed venue or were they saying “We like to freeze and pay ridiculous prices plus more taxes” in order to support the poor Pegulas and friends? They were suffering sitting in warm and comfortable boxes and missing the joys of sitting on the “tailgate” drinking cold, cold beer.
Alas, things got almost unbearable. The score was tied and the Patriots made their first mistake. They kicked off to the Bills. It was a downhill battle after that as the home team refused to give the ball to the visiting team. Some fans shook off their frosted glasses saying that the team showed bad manners refusing to punt while overachieving.
I watched this debacle in my warm living room debating it over my fireplace. I hope I don’t have to go through that again.
Ben Perrone
Buffalo