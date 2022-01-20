Letter: Reaching our Bills goals while sitting in (dis)comfort

It was a dark and stormy night. “Fans” were gathered standing in “mock” silence afraid to sit as if they were gathered to witness the burial of their Super Bowl hopes. Was it a statement of their lingering hope to be comfortable in a domed venue or were they saying “We like to freeze and pay ridiculous prices plus more taxes” in order to support the poor Pegulas and friends? They were suffering sitting in warm and comfortable boxes and missing the joys of sitting on the “tailgate” drinking cold, cold beer.