Letter: Rationale for peace as U.S. arms Ukraine

It seems the United States has some responsibility for the Ukraine tragedy. Large scale U.S. financial and military support to Ukraine has been ongoing for years despite common knowledge Ukraine is one of the world’s most corrupt governments. Since at least 2008, the United States has signaled mixed messages regarding NATO membership for Ukraine; refer to Wong and Jakes’ New York Times article published Jan. 13; updated March 16. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently made clear, and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged, Ukraine cannot join NATO now, if ever.
Russians and Ukrainians are killing each other – because they can. I do not believe this debacle is about democracy, NATO membership, or even self-determination. I think this is about money and power. This is about the United States and NATO allies pushing against Russia. Ukraine appears the foil. Ukraine’s elected president, Zelenskyy, has no government or foreign relations experience. He was a well-known actor/entertainer. I wish Zelenskyy had spared his people. Vladimir Putin has an ugly history.
Recent outcry occurred over Russia’s bombing of a site in western Ukraine about 12 miles from the Polish border. This site was a military complex where United States and Polish military personnel were training Ukrainians to use the war material supplied by U.S. and other NATO countries. U.S. and its allies’ severe sanctions against Russia are called “a financial war on Russia.” These actions can destabilize world economic order. Expect unintended consequences. Seeds of cyberwarfare are likely already sown.
Congress and our presidents have culpability for arming a corrupt government, resulting in destructive behaviors affecting millions. The West’s propaganda machine grinds on. Americans need to take off their blind folds and look for facts, but beware. Television, social media and tabloids are massaging the messages. I fear there are no winners in this war. Pray and act for peace.
Lynda Stephens
Buffalo