Letter: Rationale for peace as U.S. arms Ukraine

It seems the United States has some responsibility for the Ukraine tragedy. Large scale U.S. financial and military support to Ukraine has been ongoing for years despite common knowledge Ukraine is one of the world’s most corrupt governments . Since at least 2008, the United States has signaled mixed messages regarding NATO membership for Ukraine ; refer to Wong and Jakes’ New York Times article published Jan. 13; updated March 16. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently made clear, and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged , Ukraine cannot join NATO now, if ever.

Russians and Ukrainians are killing each other – because they can. I do not believe this debacle is about democracy, NATO membership, or even self-determination. I think this is about money and power. This is about the United States and NATO allies pushing against Russia. Ukraine appears the foil. Ukraine’s elected president, Zelenskyy, has no government or foreign relations experience. He was a well-known actor/entertainer. I wish Zelenskyy had spared his people. Vladimir Putin has an ugly history.