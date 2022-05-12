Letter: Rather than Kensington, spend on worthy projects

Here is more evidence our government leaders have lost touch with reality. Federal and state funds to spend $1 billion to cover three-quarter-mile section of Kensington Expressway. The goal is to revitalize the dilapidated section on one side by connecting it to the other dilapidated section. What?

I remember when an insane amount of tax dollars built the Main Street Rapid Transit so it would revitalize downtown. It destroyed Main Street businesses. Nothing positive changed downtown by this underused and overspent transit system. Now, a similar spend of a pile of cash will also change nothing.

We have a huge Broadway area deteriorated neighborhood with proximity to downtown.

A majority of homes are burned down or leveled due to inhabitability. There is lack of businesses willing to go into these areas. Covering the 33 Expressway is equivalent to putting lipstick on a pig. One billion dollar taxpayer-funded lipstick. And people are complaining about a government-subsidized stadium?

The stadium project will produce huge tax revenue and jobs.

A better spend of this cash would be to do the infrastructure project necessary to put the stadium at the Central Terminal site.

Centrally located, this would revitalize the area around it, provide jobs, create tax revenue and be a boon to downtown restaurants and hotels. A light rail line could connect to the stadium from the existing line.

Our government officials are lost souls. We need some experienced, private sector business people making decisions rather than career, out of touch politicians spending tax money to garner votes.

This project is a foolish move and will result in nothing positive and a loss of money with no return. We are on the verge of another massive government bad decision.

Dr. David Stasiak

Clarence