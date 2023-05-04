As per Dan Herbeck’s article, “Tonawanda man learns to cope with rare neuromuscular disease,” my father, a 100% disabled Marine veteran of Vietnam, also has Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM). It has eaten away at his muscles. He is down to 10% use of his arms and legs and uses a wheelchair.

However, for almost 30 years, he taught emotionally disturbed children in Buffalo. He also coached over 400 games, from JV football in Riverside to his grandkids in Clarence. For the past 25 years, he has helped run Turn the Page Books in Clarence. He also mentors teachers, giving away over 200,000 books. But he’s still beating IBM, to the best of his ability.