Letter: ‘Rapid’ transit is more suitable for Buffalo’s needs

Regarding Mark Sommer’s well-researched article on streetcars, there are many transit vehicle types that fit into a well-designed public transit system like Buffalo’s. The trick is choosing the right mix of vehicle types to match the needs of riders for express and local service.

High quality transit service is frequent, reliable and time efficient. As a transit rider, I am in full agreement with the advocates interviewed that more transit is better. But while I’m hopeful that Western New York gets a massive influx of federal money for transit, I’m also hopeful that it’s wisely spent.

Considering that buses can carry almost as many people at the same speed as streetcars do, but at a tiny fraction of the cost, Bruce Fisher’s suggestion of spending $213.5 million for a slow-moving streetcar that runs on an inflexible 6.1-mile route strikes me as unwise.