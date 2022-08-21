Letter: Rampell offer more cogent IRS analysis than than Thiessen

A few years ago I read a book titled “The Death of Common Sense.” It detailed numerous instances in which that quality was demonstrably absent. I’m now in search of a probable sequel: “The Death of Integrity.”

The media may once have commonly displayed that attribute in reporting. It seems no longer a primary reference point for too many columnists or stringers.

Witness the contrasting columns by two syndicated regulars, Marc Thiessen and Catherine Rampell, dealing with the proposed $80 million IRS increased budget allocation. Thiessen’s comments lacked analysis, writing to inflame public opinion. Rampell parsed her review with a critical eye to the proposal explaining the new hires would not be all additions but would include replacements for retirees over the 10-year span. She was much more perceptive than he.

Thiessen emotes. Rampell gets the bouquet at the end of the play.

David C. Schwedt

Gowanda