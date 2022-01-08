Letter: Ramirez cartoon unfairly depicts a group of students

There was a political cartoon in the paper on Dec. 28 by Michael Ramirez. As a special education teacher I am completely disgusted by it. The cartoon featured the comment “Are you Special Ed?” This cartoon implies that special education students are, at the least, incapable of doing math and, at the worst, are stupid. I have 20 years of experience working with these students and I can assure you they are the opposite of stupid. The cartoon was funny enough on its own. There was no need for the additional “special ed” comment. So I can only conclude that the cartoonist’s intention was to mock students with disabilities.