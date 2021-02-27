Letter: Ramirez cartoon reflects GOP climate change denial

The Feb. 19 Opinion section of this newspaper contains a cartoon drawn by GOP sycophant Michael Ramirez depicting two Texas Longhorns freezing in that state’s recent tragic bout with uncharacteristically inclement and dangerous weather conditions. The animals yearn for “a little global warming,” the misnomer used by scientifically ignorant Republicans in their relentless attempt to discredit and demonize climate change. Its effects, which can no longer be denied or conveniently explained away, constitute a bona fide threat to our national security, economy and collective health and standard of living.