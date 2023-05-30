On May 18, the U.S. Congress held hearings with the FBI whistleblowers. The opening statement by Democrat ranking member Stacey Plaskett was a crystal clear example of why there is so much division and venom between our two major political parties. Truly a rambling, unfocused rant that was mostly off subject. You would think that the information and evidence that came out of the Durham report would be scary to any American regardless of the abuse of power and intentional operations outside their constitutional boundaries by the upper echelon of that branch of government and show bias and politicization that clearly one side cannot be disputed. Rather than being prepared with probing questions in an intelligent fashion, Plaskett went on a fragmented attack that resembled shotgun spray. She and others point to MAGA radicals to blame with nothing to support their claim.