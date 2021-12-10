Letter: Racism toward Blacks unfortunately persists

Watching the horrible video of a killing of a Black runner by three white men is simply unbearable. I ran for 26 years, at one point we had a small running club. We would often go to different parks and areas to run. One day two of us decided to take a run on a Sunday to a local suburb. My partner that day was a man of color. This was not a gated community. After about five minutes a police car was following us with lights flashing. He accused us of running on people’s lawns, which was a total lie. We then decided to leave and get back to my car. He followed us all the way with his lights still flashing. I tried to talk with him and he became verbally abusive. We got in the car and drove away. It was then that my friend looked at me and said, “Welcome to my world.”