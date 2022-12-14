Letter: Racism not ending for many here at home

Reading the recent stories and editorials on racist events in The Buffalo News is quite depressing. The fact that some of the racism is taking place in our public sector area makes it even worse for me.

As a long time news junkie and history buff I had thought that President Johnson’s Great Society legislation as well as many educational and social programs over the decades would have ended this evil. Coupled with the “peace and love” generation and the shared nightmare of Vietnam and assassinations, I naively believed that this kind of hate would have been abated by now.