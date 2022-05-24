Letter: Racism must be acknowledged and change must happen

I am a white, male, lifelong resident of the city of Buffalo and have worked on the East Side for the past fifteen years. I am in a leadership capacity of an organization that serves primarily people of color and employs many individuals who call the East Side home.

I have spent the early part of this week attempting to provide comfort and support to my staff while having no true appreciation for the violence or threat of violence they have experienced as people of color. I do not know what that experience is like. I do know that the cause of this heartache and pain is white supremacist ideology that is as perverse as it is pervasive in our society.

We cannot minimize the impact that hateful rhetoric or racist dog whistles have on our culture. The impact is what we saw on Saturday and what we have seen in other communities across the country over the past few years.

People are being murdered and massacred in the name of white supremacy and a belief that people of color are lesser beings and not welcome in our country. Acknowledging this fact is the only appropriate first step in making any type of change.

Today, we take care of our people, the grieving families and countless individuals who have been traumatized and forever changed by this extreme and senseless attack. Tomorrow, we act to make real change and combat the hate and ignorance that allows this to happen.

Ben Hilligas

Buffalo