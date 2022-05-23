Letter: Racism is taught; children aren't born with it

The lyrics to the CSN song "Teach Your Children" came to me in the wake of the horrific Tops shooting. Children do not just wake up one day and decide to be racists. They either learn it from their peers, learn it from observation or are taught it by their parents.

How many times have you seen Black and white kids playing together without a thought of prejudice? They just want to have fun and don't care that their skins are different colors. Do you teach your kids to lie like some of our politicians do? Do you let teachers teach without altering the facts? Do you instill fear of others who don't look like you?

Our children and grandkids are going to be faced with a very challenging future, to say the least. They'll have to be united, not hating, divided, or fighting each other and getting nothing done, like what's happening now. It's probably too late to change anyone set in their ways with a closed mind, but at least teach your children well, for their own good, as well as yours.

Andrew Halsey

Eden