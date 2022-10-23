Letter: Race for 23rd District should feature Della Pia

Nick Langworthy is the Republican candidate for the 27th Congressional District, which is about to become the 23rd Congressional District. The seat currently is held by Republican Chris Jacobs, who nixed his plan to run for re-election after being ostracized by his party for taking the shocking, blasphemous position of supporting gun legislation. That Representative Jacobs only took this position after two horrific mass killings, one here in Buffalo and one at a school in Texas, mattered not one iota to the party he had faithfully represented.

Enter Nick Langworthy and Carl Paladino, two radical Trump devotees vying for the nomination. (Mr. Langworthy's only selling point, in my opinion, is not being Carl Paladino.) After he won the primary, Langworthy's campaign signs began popping up with the pithy slogan "Stop Biden". Hmm, I thought, how very vague. Stop Biden from...what, exactly? Is that his platform? Upon perusing his website, I saw that he had expounded on his vision. His entire platform, it appears, is to "Stop Biden and Pelosi". Great, thanks for clearing that up.

In the October 18 edition of the Buffalo News, a letter writer to Everybody's Column laments the Democratic candidates focusing on the abortion issue and Trump, without, he indicates, discussing any other topics. My concern about Nick Langworthy is similar, except he discusses no issues at all.

But wait, why isn't there a Democratic challenger for this race? Turns out there is, although one might never know that from following the local press. His name is Max Della Pia. I suspect that the Democratic Party has made no effort to support him, as that Congressional seat almost always is won by a Republican, with now-governor Kathy Hochul being a rare exception. Still, voters always deserve a choice. They also deserve the chance to be well-informed, and the media have an obligation to provide information by covering all candidates in an election. The Democratic Party also has a responsibility to promote its candidate, at least to the point where voters recognize his name.

Jill Monacelli

Lancaster