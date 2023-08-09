To say I was shocked was a really good understatement when I read that Ron Raccuia was “fired” (yes, fired without explanation) from the Buffalo Bills, and without any real public explanation as to why. Here’s a man who probably is solely responsible for not only bringing the new stadium to Orchard Park but keeping the Bills here for the next 30 years or so (with a shout-out to Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz). So why did the Bills send him to the curb after this? I’m sure many other Bills fans want to know why. What am I missing here?

Let’s start with “where’s the loyalty”? Here’s a guy who brought a new state-of-the-art stadium to Orchard Park, and for his efforts for Terry Pegula and the Bills, was shown the door. Something sure smells rotten about the whole thing. And to add insult, hire a guy as his replacement with no NFL experience at all. What’s up with this Terry Pegula; we fans want to know why Raccuia was let go?

At the same time, our own locally-owned-and-operated in Western New York - Delaware North, was shown the door with regard to the food and beverage contracts. This much, we know; Jerry (JJ) Jones, (the same JJ who owns the Dallas Cowboys) and his company, Legends, got the nod for the food and beverage contract. It was, after all, JJ who forced the effort of building a new stadium in Buffalo. Why? We all know the answer to that, now that the new ticket pricing, along with the new NFL revenue sharing plus "seat licensing" fee has been made public. Typical Dallas Cowboys fashion. What a joke! And a slap in the face to the many thousands of season ticket holders who have been loyal to the Bills for all these years that have been priced out. Where’s the loyalty to the “Mafia” who can no longer afford to bring their kid, or grandkid to see the Bills play? Shame on you Terry Pegula!

For those of you that can still afford to buy a ticket, remember this; every ticket you buy, every T-shirt you buy, every jersey you buy, souvenir, Coke, beer, pizza, hot dog – you’re feeding the NFL’s powerful Jerry Jones’ pockets!

Tom Destino

Wheatfield