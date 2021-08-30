Letter: Quit smoking for health, wellness and longer life

Smoking is still a major public health issue. It continues to be the number one preventable disease and death in the United States of America. It’s also one of the leading causes of chronic illness. Besides causing lung cancer, smoking can be contributed to cancer of the larynx, oral cavity, bladder, cervix, colon, and rectum. Help is available. Research supports that when you receive assistance and medication from your doctor, this increases to a 30% long-term abstinence rate.

New York State Medicaid covers medical visits, so you can speak with your doctor and make a quit plan. It also covers FDA approved medications (patch, gum, lozenge, inhaler, nasal spray, and pills). Medicaid will also cover as many quit counseling sessions as needed provided by health care providers including doctors, nurses, midwives, dental professionals, psychologists and social workers.

The New York State Smokers’ Quitline is your hub for cessation resources and services for tobacco-users, electronic nicotine delivery users (ENDs), health care professionals and non-tobacco-users. The Quitline provides all NYS tobacco and/or ENDs users with FREE and easy-access services and resources by visiting nysmokefree.com or calling 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487).