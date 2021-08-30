Letter: Quit smoking for health, wellness and longer life

Smoking is still a major public health issue. It continues to be the number one preventable disease and death in the United States of America. It’s also one of the leading causes of chronic illness. Besides causing lung cancer, smoking can be contributed to cancer of the larynx, oral cavity, bladder, cervix, colon, and rectum. Help is available. Research supports that when you receive assistance and medication from your doctor, this increases to a 30% long-term abstinence rate.
New York State Medicaid covers medical visits, so you can speak with your doctor and make a quit plan. It also covers FDA approved medications (patch, gum, lozenge, inhaler, nasal spray, and pills). Medicaid will also cover as many quit counseling sessions as needed provided by health care providers including doctors, nurses, midwives, dental professionals, psychologists and social workers.
The New York State Smokers’ Quitline is your hub for cessation resources and services for tobacco-users, electronic nicotine delivery users (ENDs), health care professionals and non-tobacco-users. The Quitline provides all NYS tobacco and/or ENDs users with FREE and easy-access services and resources by visiting nysmokefree.com or calling 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487).
Highly trained Quit Coaches are available seven days a week beginning at 9 a.m. to empower tobacco users to identify triggers and develop personalized quit-plans. In addition to receiving free evidence-based coaching, most New York State residents will qualify to receive a free supply of NRT medications via mail – including nicotine patches, nicotine gum, and/or nicotine lozenges. The Quitline provides enhanced support for priority populations, as well as utilizes a language line for those tobacco users in need of translation services.