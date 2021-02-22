Letter: Quick memo to candidates: Sheriffs should enforce laws

The News articles detailing the various candidates running for Erie County Sheriff have been very instructive.

I have been around the block a few times and I don’t remember in the past candidates stressing what laws they will not enforce and consider that a strong reason to be nominated.

Some of the candidates have been quoted as stating that, if elected, they will not enforce the SAFE Act, and possibly, any other laws they feel are unconstitutional.

When I was a student, we were taught that the legislature made the laws, and law enforcement enforced the laws. So I assume some of these people are running for the wrong job. Using their stream of logic, if the average citizen feels traffic laws are unconstitutional, then there should be no problem driving 100 mph on a busy highway. Crazy? Of course!

When I was younger, sheriff candidates used to run on the apparently archaic principle of law and order. They tried to convince us they would keep us safer than the other candidate who was running.

Why any major political party would think it makes more sense to nominate a candidate who will pick and choose what laws they will decide to enforce is bananas.