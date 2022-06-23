Letter: Question Allen’s involvement with DraftKings, Metabilia

An interesting and informative report in the “sports pages” about the partnership of Josh Allen,”DraftKings,” and “Metabilia,” to sell non-fungible tokens via the “blockchain” market. Read almost like a piece of investigative reporting, except for three issues not addressed in the article.

1. Doesn’t the NFL have a clause in its ethics governance document that forbids NFL players, like Allen, from consorting with known gamblers, like “DraftKings?” Isn’t it about time that we all address this relation between proliferating, widespread legalized gambling and the many professional sports leagues, before the U.S. Congress does it for us, like it did with college-basketball and point-shaving in the 1950s?

2. Doesn’t the NFL in that same ethics document forbid players, like Allen, from chumming with convicted criminals, or even with those known individuals with only just the tinge of a hint of criminality, as the principal in “Metabilia” has been accused of, in another business that he was also a principal?

After all, isn’t the “appearance of impropriety” nearly as serious as proven impropriety, in the eyes of the public? The NFL might just examine this issue of Allen,”DraftKings,” and “Metabilia.”

In these times of uncertainty and discord and “things not always being what they appear to be,” shouldn’t we hone our ethical skills, as we do our quarterback-passes, and not to telegraph the appearance of impropriety, just as we don’t signal who is the intended pass-receiver?

Just saying!

Donald Weyer

Batavia