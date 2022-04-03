Letter: Putin, Trump seem made for each other

I never did like Donald J. Trump, never ever, ever before he became President of the United States, and then even more so when he did become president. But when I read that he praised Vladimir Putin for invading the country of Ukraine, considering it as “…a great piece of land…,” with no regard for human lives that were being lost, I was thoroughly disgusted. To make matters worse, his political cronies in the Republican Party had no response to Trump’s comments. Really. But then what would you expect from someone who incited a riot on the U.S. Capitol, while he was president, and did nothing to stop it but enjoy watching it on TV, just because he would not accept the fact that he lost the election fair and square. What a crybaby. This is someone who thought drinking bleach would cure Covid-19.