Letter: Putin must be stopped before it is too late

I’m sick of watching innocent civilians being shot, starved, executed, burned and bombed to dust in Ukraine. And I cringe reading Letters to the Editor in The News making excuses for Vladimir Putin, blaming Joe Biden or asking Ukraine to surrender via negotiation.

Putin tried to get Donald Trump reelected so Trump could withdraw the United States from NATO and cripple the alliance allowing Putin’s army to march through Europe like Hitler did in 1939.

It could still happen.

Putin has the audacity to flaunt the threat of nuclear annihilation if he thinks Russia is threatened. If Putin flies into an insane rage and launches only 300 of his nuclear warheads at both of our coasts, he could kill several million Americans, our counter strikes notwithstanding.

We cannot wait for Putin to go berserk.

If a terrorist seized a school and threatened to kill the children with a bomb we would not negotiate with a madman. Putin is a war criminal who is committing genocide on innocent Ukrainians and threatens nuclear war on the rest of us. We need to end this threat before Putin is forced into a corner and decides to annihilate civilization in some insane act of misplaced glory. The Russian people should take the lead, for their sake and ours. If they don’t, others should act. No individual with the ability and the means should be allowed to blackmail civilization with annihilation.

Bob Catalano

Derby