Letter: Putin is more rabid dog in his attack on Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has flipped the paradigm of nuclear weaponry from the madness of mutual destruction to a hostage-taking scenario that has bewildered President Biden. Putin is basically saying, “I’m going to destroy Ukraine, displace all Ukrainians, kill thousands of women and children, and if anyone tries to prevent that, I won’t hesitate to use nuclear weapons.” Biden responds by immediately stipulating that there will be no U.S. boots on the ground or fighter jets in the sky. As a result, the minimal outcome is a few more weeks of watching the horrific dismantling of Ukraine. What will Biden do when Putin attacks Poland or the Baltics with the same nuclear threat? Do you think he cares about anything other than his sick dream of a new USSR? How much can he destroy before Putin says, “I want Alaska too,” before Biden stands up to this criminal? Biden might as well call the SPCA because Putin is a rabid dog wagging NATO like it’s a puppy dog, afraid to bite back.