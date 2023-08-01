Contrary to the claims of former Attorney General Barr, the 448-page Mueller Report described how Vladimir Putin helped Donald Trump get elected in 2016. That help was welcomed by Trump and numerous connections were made between Trump’s people and Russian spies.

Putin is betting that if he helps Trump get elected again in 2024, Trump will withdraw the U.S. from NATO and allow Putin to march across Ukraine, Poland and into the heart of Europe like Hitler did in 1939. A Trump victory will help Trump keep out of prison and help Putin conquer eastern Europe.

The New York Times reported on July 17 that Trump’s advisors put together a plan that would abolish two centuries of three-tiered branches of U.S. government and concentrate all powers with the executive, making Trump a dictator. Trump’s MAGA people are OK with this revolution and Republicans are remaining mute. Some pundits speculate that Trump is leaking this plan now to intimidate and warn any prospective jurors that a vote to convict him will be met with retribution.

While the national media is rightfully screaming about the end of democracy, the local media seem to be sleepwalking from one beer party, slow roll or superhero movie to another. Sports and delusions can be fun for a while, but the media desperately need to face reality and sound the alarm. We cannot allow Putin to roll over 240 years of American democracy without so much as a whimper. My urgent message to local media is: Wake up and defend your democracy.

Bob Catalano

Derby