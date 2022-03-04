Letter: Putin is having a bad time. So, America must not let up.

Nothing is going well for Vladimir Putin. President Biden announced that he would join with other countries and go after Putin’s billions hidden in yachts and mansions and accounts held by Putin’s oligarchs in New York City, London, Paris and other cities across the globe. Airspace in the U.S. and around the world is being closed to Russian aircraft; The ruble has crashed and is worth less than a penny compared to the U.S. dollar; The Russian stock market has closed; Russian banks have run out of cash.

Meanwhile, the people of Ukraine are showing great strength in the face of Putin’s army, while Putin is acting like a wounded animal, and like a cornered animal, Putin will likely double down and cause a bloodbath in Ukraine.

I expect Putin’s FSB hackers to sabotage the American power grid. Without electricity, practically nothing will work. Banks, cash registers, gas pumps, food deliveries will be crippled. I’m preparing to live without heat in the dark, and ration gasoline. Like Biden said, this won’t be painless. But if Putin conquers Ukraine, he’ll keep marching thru Europe, just like Hitler. Let’s not forget that it took FDR a long time to convince Americans to join the battle in World War II. It took Pearl Harbor.