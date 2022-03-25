Letter: Putin is an evil megalomaniac but one ‘heck’ of a hockey player

If any further evidence is still needed that Vladimir Putin is an evil megalomaniac that is quite willing to kill innocent civilians including children to further his intentions, think about this – in 2019 he played in an All Star amateur hockey game in Russia. The game included celebrities and former professional players. Putin’s team prevailed by a 13-9 score. His current Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu scored two goals and Putin scored nine, leading all scorers.
What a surprise.
So it’s safe to say that, as Donald Trump stated, he is not only “savvy” and a “genius” he’s also one heck of a hockey player.
I can only hope and pray that God erases this evil man from our memory.
Michael R. Castanza
West Seneca