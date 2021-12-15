Letter: Put the blame for issues exactly where it belongs

The buzzword these days is inflation, rising wages and rising prices. U.S. oil producers act as if they are threatened with jail time if they don’t raise gas prices in order to comply with the “law” of supply and demand. They sell their oil abroad, which cuts supply at home, so they claim they must raise prices here, since demand exceeds supply. Meanwhile, they blame President Biden and the Democrats for higher prices for gasoline and home heating oil. Now that’s chutzpah.

Could inflation be caused by corporations outsourcing the manufacture of products that are often crucial to our economy, in order to avoid paying U.S. workers and paying U.S. taxes? (Remember personal protective equipment shortages?) Could it be caused by the modern corporate model of maintaining virtually no inventory because warehouse costs reduce profits? (Remember no toilet paper on the shelves?) And then, when interruptions in foreign production and delivery occur, the “law” of supply and demand forces corporations to raise prices.