Letter: Put the blame for issues exactly where it belongs

The buzzword these days is inflation, rising wages and rising prices. U.S. oil producers act as if they are threatened with jail time if they don’t raise gas prices in order to comply with the “law” of supply and demand. They sell their oil abroad, which cuts supply at home, so they claim they must raise prices here, since demand exceeds supply. Meanwhile, they blame President Biden and the Democrats for higher prices for gasoline and home heating oil. Now that’s chutzpah.
Could inflation be caused by corporations outsourcing the manufacture of products that are often crucial to our economy, in order to avoid paying U.S. workers and paying U.S. taxes? (Remember personal protective equipment shortages?) Could it be caused by the modern corporate model of maintaining virtually no inventory because warehouse costs reduce profits? (Remember no toilet paper on the shelves?) And then, when interruptions in foreign production and delivery occur, the “law” of supply and demand forces corporations to raise prices.
Or could inflation come from employers passing on to the rest of us the cost of their finally being forced to pay a living wage? Today low wage earners who serve the often selfish and thoughtless public, while endangering themselves and their families by the added exposure to Covid-19, are quitting their jobs in record numbers. Prices and wages are on the rise because Covid-19 (a liberal myth, to hear the Party of Trump tell it) is causing these same supply chain problems everywhere.
The inaction and disinformation of the Trump administration, together with the resulting refusal of the MAGA crowd to wear masks and get free vaccinations, has kept us in the grip of the virus even now, two years after it first came here and a full year since vaccinations became available. The current administration, unlike the last one, has done everything possible to educate and vaccinate all Americans, but somehow it’s Biden and the Democrats’ fault that Americans refuse vaccinations and Covid-19 still controls our lives. Now that’s chutzpah.
John Nelson
Kenmore