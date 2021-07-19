Letter: Put subway line underneath Elmwood Avenue for growth

As I’m sure everyone is aware, President Biden is proposing an infrastructure bill, the likes of which we may never see again. This bill is a potential boon not only for the City of Buffalo, but for countless other communities across this vast nation of ours. It has, justifiably, led to much debate and conjecture as to how to best utilize this “once in a lifetime” windfall.

Consequently, there has been much talk of (among other things) re-purposing the Scajaquada Expressway (and reuniting the two halves of today’s Delaware Park). There have also been musings about covering-over (and thereby reclaiming) the Humboldt Parkway stretch of the Kensington Expressway … and so on.

As appealing as these ideas may sound, I must admit they have a certain “throwing good money after bad” and “pie-in-the-sky” quality about them. I, thereby propose a rather unconventional, that is to say – thinking outside the box – solution to our conundrum: Has any serious thought been given to putting a subway line underneath Elmwood Avenue?