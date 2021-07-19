Letter: Put subway line underneath Elmwood Avenue for growth

As I’m sure everyone is aware, President Biden is proposing an infrastructure bill, the likes of which we may never see again. This bill is a potential boon not only for the City of Buffalo, but for countless other communities across this vast nation of ours. It has, justifiably, led to much debate and conjecture as to how to best utilize this “once in a lifetime” windfall.
Consequently, there has been much talk of (among other things) re-purposing the Scajaquada Expressway (and reuniting the two halves of today’s Delaware Park). There have also been musings about covering-over (and thereby reclaiming) the Humboldt Parkway stretch of the Kensington Expressway … and so on.
As appealing as these ideas may sound, I must admit they have a certain “throwing good money after bad” and “pie-in-the-sky” quality about them. I, thereby propose a rather unconventional, that is to say – thinking outside the box – solution to our conundrum: Has any serious thought been given to putting a subway line underneath Elmwood Avenue?
Think about it, the Elmwood Village survived (relatively unscathed) the urban depopulation crisis of the 1950s and ’60s. It also withstood the Rust Belt malaise of the ’70s and ’80s, and of all the city’s districts, it’s the one that has most come to symbolize our much heralded “Buffalo Resurgence.” It may even (with a little luck) come to fulfill the hope and promise that the Main Street subway held out to us all those decades ago.
I can almost hear the conductor call-out: “Next Stop: Chippewa Street.” “Next Stop: North Street.” (And a short, yet rather quaint walk to Kleinhans Music Hall). “Next Stop: Bidwell Parkway” … until it arrives at the new Albright-Knox Art Gallery/Buffalo State station. But, why stop there?
It could even be extended at least to Hertel Avenue, where you could have a park and ride on the order of the current LaSalle Street park and ride. On the south-end of the line, it could service Niagara Square (and a refurbished Statler Hotel) … or – better yet – extend to a new Bills stadium in the nearby First Ward.
Let’s seize the moment, Buffalo!
Joe Bernacki
Buffalo