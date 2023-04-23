Does anybody really think that a billion-dollar concrete deck over Route 33 will reunite a neighborhood that was divided 50 years ago? It’s just going to be a maintenance nightmare.

Don’t you think this money would be better spent in hiring educators and tutors to encourage the neighbors in reading and math, not only the youth but for all willing to learn. Maybe us oldies should set the example for improvement. I think this way, all can be successful and show pride in the neighborhood to grow.