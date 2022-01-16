Letter: Put aside mask differences and work as a community

In a world that has been filled with loss and grief it seems that the last thing we need are arguments about masks at a village board meeting. We do need to find ways to find our commonality, to show our humanity. Does wearing a mask to protect some of the most vulnerable really cost us anything? It’s OK to do something that we aren’t totally onboard with. Let’s focus on making our communities real communities where we reach out to each other, help each other, focus on moving forward, rather than be mired in disagreements. Can’t we honor our rights as individuals within our community alongside our responsibilities for each other? I believe we can.