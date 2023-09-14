In response to the Sept. 8 Another Voice, “The Church’s road to renewal is a road to ruin” I support and agree with most of what was said. The scandals, the financial crisis, most certainly have impacted on our church. But those are not the only reasons that our church is on the road to ruins. Another important factor is the manmade rule of priestly celibacy. I'm sure that if that law was overturned, there would be more men drawn to the priesthood. And what about the inactive married priests who left the ministry? Wouldn’t it make sense to utilize these men? It may not solve the shortage completely, but it would be a road in the right direction in saving our church from ruin.