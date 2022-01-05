 Skip to main content
Letter: Put a roof on the stadium so it can be used year-round
Letter: Put a roof on the stadium so it can be used year-round

The recent news regarding the new stadium comes as no surprise when it comes to development in our area. I guess building an open-air stadium in an area prone to lake-effect snow in the middle of nowhere makes sense. Do the Pegulas really think a partial covering is going to protect fans from lake effect snow and windstorms? Maybe the recent Patriots game should be a reality check. This must be the fan experience they are touting.

We are spending all this taxpayer money on a facility that is going to be used on a few football games and a couple concerts. Look at our present facility. Do you see it used much more than that? Put the extra money in and put a roof on. At least you could attract more events throughout the year and increase revenue. What a waste.

Rich Neary

West Seneca

