Letter: Put a retractable roof on the new Bills stadium

Like many others in the Buffalo area, I am extremely disappointed the stadium is not going downtown. If our dear mayor loved our city as much as the rest of us, he could have at least shown support. But moving forward we all should have enough common sense to know the winter weather demands we have a cover on any new facility. So let’s be practical. Retrofit and upgrade our current stadium while incorporating a retractable roof. The fans will enjoy a better quality of football and it should, hopefully, save money over a brand-new stadium.