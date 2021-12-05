Letter: Put a retractable roof on any new Bills stadium

I recently attended the Bills versus Colts game at Highmark Stadium. After sitting in the rain for almost three quarters of football, and the Bills being soundly beaten by the Colts, we left to sit in the parking lot for 1.5 hours waiting our turn to get out of the lots. It was a thoroughly miserable day all the way around. Most fans left at the half time party due to the score, but the majority of the comments we heard on our way out was that the rain was too much to bear when it is 40 degrees out. The players, most of whom grew up in the south, were not doing much better trying to play football in those weather conditions. I think the Pegulas (and New York State and Erie County) should take their fans’ (and players’) comfort level while attending the games into account, and put a retractable roof on the new stadium. The only people who want an “open air” stadium (even if the seats are partially covered) sit inside in the suites or watch the games on their couch, as attending Bills games in our northern climate, are getting more and more difficult to attend in person. Go Bills!