Letter: Pushing downtown stadium, while fighting against arena

It is so ironic that one local group is actively fighting for a city stadium while another group is actively fighting against building a much smaller arena on the waterfront. The waterfront amphitheater is proposed for 8,000 seats on the site of a deteriorating warehouse. The opponents say it would cause traffic problems, pollution problems and destroy the waterfront.

At the same time, the 60,000-seat stadium would require destruction of many properties, including the old Mugridge bakery building, which preservationists are trying to save. Can you imagine how long would it take to get approvals to tear down historic buildings, when we have been seeing the controversies about the Great Northern silos? How much land would have to be cleared for parking? How many homeowners would have to be compensated and where will they go? And if parking for 8,000 is a worry, how much more will be parking for 60,000 be? Can you imagine the traffic jams that will occur both before and after the 10 or 11 games a year?

Proponents of the Bills downtown stadium say it would encourage the extension of the Rapid Rail service – for 11 games and a few rock concerts? A much better, and much more needed extension for the Metro Rail service would be to the airport. How much better for downtown hotels if travelers could ride the train downtown and it would be available every day.

The Buffalo Bills have been playing in Orchard Park for 50 years and I don’t see any development of hotels and restaurants there. I don’t understand how a downtown stadium would be much different.

We hear so much about how tailgating is a large part of the Bills experience. Those patrons are not going to take a train downtown. They come three days early and camp in their motorhomes. A downtown Bills stadium would be just another folly.

Margaret Orrange

North Collins