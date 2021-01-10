Letter: Pushing against Trump has positive results

A tremendous amount of negativity has been associated with President Trump’s reign. In my humble opinion, there have been a multitude of positive things that have transpired.

As a result of Trump’s dire warnings concerning the legitimacy of our voting system, we have experienced an election which was one of best executed with the greatest integrity. Records were broken in reference to turnout and the presidential victor winning with the greatest plurality ever. Trump undoubtedly contributed to the installation of moderates in our state and federal governments.

Americans have been exposed to many aspects of the U.S. Constitution as Trump crossed so many boundaries in his numerous hedonistic endeavors. Many of Trump’s actions (and inactions) enlightened those in darkness that the American dream is denied to so many.

We have answers to our many games of “What if…”

What if:

• we ignore the use of propaganda, verbal violence, racist, sexists and xenophobic comments and other fascist tools?

• tens of thousands of lies and misinformation and denials of facts and reality emanating from our president create fantasies that are believed by the misguided and troubled?