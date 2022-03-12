Letter: Purple Heart Medal display would provide inspiration

Students do much better when they are inspired to do their best. In the most positive sense, students are best served when inspired to succeed from their parents or guardians. Being impressed with a self-desire to do well also helps when you have positive influences from surrounding relatives, teachers and other means of influential effect coming from our environment.
The Purple Heart Medal that is presented posthumously to love ones of those killed in America’s wars and given to those wounded in combat should be considered as an inspiration. Viewing the Purple Heart Medal makes people understand all American’s have fought as equals. The medal also shows millions of people who were wounded throughout American history were able to see through tough times to go on living their lives as best as they could.
The Purple Heart Medal needs to be displayed throughout Western New York schools, community centers and other places of visibility to remind all Americans of the sacrifices made for them. Young people need to take their lives seriously to make the best of themselves. In these times of national and international unrest we all need to remember wars can change peacetime progressive advancements to wartime defenses much too quickly. Freedom is not free. It is the responsibility of all community and academic leaders to impress upon our youth to do their best as they are the next generations who will lead our great nation.