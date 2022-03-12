Letter: Purple Heart Medal display would provide inspiration

Students do much better when they are inspired to do their best. In the most positive sense, students are best served when inspired to succeed from their parents or guardians. Being impressed with a self-desire to do well also helps when you have positive influences from surrounding relatives, teachers and other means of influential effect coming from our environment.

The Purple Heart Medal that is presented posthumously to love ones of those killed in America’s wars and given to those wounded in combat should be considered as an inspiration. Viewing the Purple Heart Medal makes people understand all American’s have fought as equals. The medal also shows millions of people who were wounded throughout American history were able to see through tough times to go on living their lives as best as they could.