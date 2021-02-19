Letter: Purchasing electric vehicles means ditching gas guzzlers

When the White House looks forward at the next four years, there must be a bit of déjà vu in the eyes of the president. In 2009, Joe Biden was second in command of an economy teetering on economic collapse due to a recession. Today, he inherits an economy stuck in neutral due to the pandemic. It looks likely that he will take a page out of the 2009 recovery program and bring it back to stimulate a major sector of our economy.

One thing that kept the Buffalo economy from tanking 12 years ago was the Car Allowance Rebate System. Commonly known as “Cash for Clunkers,” it gave auto manufacturers a much-needed sales boost which kept the auto workforce in Woodlawn, Tonawanda and Lockport very busy. The premise of the program was to take older, less fuel-efficient cars off the road and replace them with newer, more fuel-efficient vehicles.

Candidate Biden said on the campaign trail that he is in support of another “Cash for Clunkers” program. This time, it would be to encourage the purchase of new electric vehicles (EVs). This would fit in well with his commitment to combat climate change.