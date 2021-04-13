Letter: Purchase of naming rights raises red flags on money

I find it interesting that the football stadium’s naming rights has been purchased by a “nonprofit” health care provider. The dollars came from their administrative funds and the provider claims that by using these funds (an amount not disclosed but reported to be at least $5 million annually for 10 years) that the premiums paid by subscribers will not be increased.

I am not a certified public accountant nor pretend to understand accounting. But if it was my household budget and I needed funds for a purchase, that money would either have to be raised from somewhere (higher premiums) or it would be taken from some other line item in my budget to fund it(reduced benefits).

Shouldn’t a nonprofit health insurer be focusing its marketing efforts on providing the highest quality health care at the lowest cost to the most amount of people? Keep asking the questions, County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Bob Rizzone

Clarence