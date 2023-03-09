A vandal decided it would be fun to go through Russell Salvatore’s “Patriots and Heroes Park” in front of his restaurant and destroy as much of it as they could. Apparently the perpetrator even took a video of his actions and proudly posted them on Snapchat. Salvatore has been so generous to the community, including large donations to local hospitals along with other tributes to various heroes over the years.

This heinous act also terribly dishonored the military and 9/11 heroes, to name a few. It was simply a total lack of respect for the many that were honored by Salvatore’s efforts.

Salvatore is far from needy. However, why should he alone foot the bill once again to restore the park to it’s original purpose? I’d like to propose a fund donated in his honor and those the park represents. Wouldn’t that be a wonderful gesture of gratitude for all he has done for our area?

Ronald Welker

West Seneca