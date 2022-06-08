Letter: Public schools have a missing ingredient

Agnosticism has insinuated itself into the fabric of our public schools and, with it, an enervating moral ambiguity that sets monsters loose in our classrooms and stores. The missing ingredient in our public schools is student personal responsibility for academic achievement, the hallmark of the private school.

Now that home schooling and charter schools have crossed the Rubicon of the teachers union, every community collecting school tax should take the average amount collected and let each parent apply that amount for tuition at the school of their choice.

God will be returned to those schools patronized by families of faith and in as many varied guises as there are faiths. Morally ambiguous schools will attract their adherents in numbers so small that excess capacity will be a challenge.

John Joyce

Buffalo