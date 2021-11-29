Letter: Public safety means adhering to mandates

I’m vaccinated and boosted. That means, in terms of my own personal safety, I can go out in the world pretty safely. However, as local Covid-19 numbers tick up yet again, I’m not anticipating going out to restaurants and bars again anytime terribly soon.

I understand that bar and restaurant owners are concerned that requiring proof of vaccination will drive away some customers. I don’t doubt that that’s true. But I also know such requirements would also attract customers like me, my friends and my family. A solid majority of Western New Yorkers are vaccinated. Why do you want to appeal to the minority that puts you, your staff and your customers at risk?

I do now have the possibility of going out to eat where such rules are in place. I can filter for establishments that require that customers show proof of vaccination in the Yelp! app. I don’t have to go terribly far; just across the river. If the border remains open while restaurants in Western New York continue to cater to the selfish who falsely claim that maintaining public safety violates their freedoms, I expect I’ll do that. But I’d rather stay closer to home, and support more local businesses.