Letter: Public must speak up on Buffalo’s waterfront

Citizens of Buffalo have been told repeatedly over the past several years that their input matters to the Common Council, the mayor and development companies concerning the Outer Harbor. I remember one particularly crowded public meeting requesting citizens to vote for their favorite options in writing for the best use of our rediscovered waterfront. When the results were tabulated, the favorite choice was for the area to remain a natural space for all to enjoy. There have been many more discussions held with different development companies, the Common Council and the mayor. And wouldn’t you know, the majority opinion is over and over again; people want the waterfront to be used as a public space with waterfront access for all.

Frederick Law Olmsted who designed one of the most beautiful park systems world wide right here in Buffalo, believed the purpose of green space was to “refresh and delight the eye and through the eye, mind and spirit.” The Outer Harbor waterfront provides such an opportunity along with countless benefits of protecting migratory birds, nature, sea life, along with the benefit of maximizing coastal resilience for the now and the future.