Letter: Public must get vaccinated and follow mask mandates

In response to the article about the 36-year-old mom who lost her life to Covid-19, I am so very sorry for the family’s loss. As a fourth round Covid-19 nurse, I have seen the otherwise healthy patient die, and the sickly live. No one knows why.

I myself have had heart surgery and diabetes, got Covid-19 and survived, only to return to work on a Covid-19 floor, where other hospital workers have passed, with no health history.

During the first round, the public really listened, in my opinion, they also knew how much we frontline workers sacrificed. How we were the “family “to your family because of no visitation, and we held the hands of those passing, we wrapped the bodies with dignity and respect.