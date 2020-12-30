Letter: Public is not being told the truth about relief bill

The public is being misled about the second stimulus bill now in limbo.

This is not just a Covid relief bill if it includes foreign aid and military spending – call it what it really is because we are all at the tail end of this donkey.

Lumping federal spending with Covid relief and then hiding it from the public making us believe that the sticking point is the amount of money individuals will receive is ludicrous.

Millions of dollars are going to foreign countries, big business, and the military, and the politicians are telling us the only wiggle room is how much the American public will receive borders on criminal behavior. Asking members of the House and Senate to pass a secret 5,500 plus page document without reading it is insulting.

They must think we all just got off the turnip truck if we are all going to buy this. The swamp never really was drained – it just refilled in time for Christmas.

Charles D. Carter

Akron