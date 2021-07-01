Letter: Public housing projects need better maintenance

Siding fell off several houses a year or so ago in the public housing projects near the Frederick Douglass senior housing complex on Jefferson. You can look on Google maps and see that the siding has been off since summer of 2020. Check out Spring Street and North Division. Or drive over there and have a look. The residents I talked to are resigned to it. “It’s the projects.” And we laugh and roll our eyes. This is in the Ellicott District, Council President Darius G. Pridgen’s district.