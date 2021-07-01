Letter: Public housing projects need better maintenance

Siding fell off several houses a year or so ago in the public housing projects near the Frederick Douglass senior housing complex on Jefferson. You can look on Google maps and see that the siding has been off since summer of 2020. Check out Spring Street and North Division. Or drive over there and have a look. The residents I talked to are resigned to it. “It’s the projects.” And we laugh and roll our eyes. This is in the Ellicott District, Council President Darius G. Pridgen’s district.
The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority is at 515 Clinton St. That is 500 feet from one of these houses, and 250 feet from another I stopped at the office at 180 Jefferson, and the community manager for Cornerstone Property Managers said that contractors are slow to call back, so can’t say when this will get fixed. I suspect that if the Council President gave a courtesy call to any contractor, the phone calls to the manager would be returned.
Martin Gugino
Buffalo