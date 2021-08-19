Letter: Public Health Equity will improve communities

Our mission at Jericho Road has always been to provide holistic health care for the underserved and marginalized communities in Buffalo and across the world in order to demonstrate the unconditional love of Jesus. We have expanded quickly since the opening of our West Side clinic on Barton Street in 1997, to operating five clinics throughout the City of Buffalo. For all of our locations, we are serving the poorest ZIP codes in Buffalo. We see firsthand how determinants of health – inability to pay, to have transportation, to struggle with language barriers, to lack resources – prevents our population from maintaining good health. In conjunction with our medical sites, we recognized that physical health is impacted by social inequities such as literacy and education, financial stability, social support, and job opportunities, which is what inspired us to develop our numerous community programs.