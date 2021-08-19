Letter: Public Health Equity will improve communities

Our mission at Jericho Road has always been to provide holistic health care for the underserved and marginalized communities in Buffalo and across the world in order to demonstrate the unconditional love of Jesus. We have expanded quickly since the opening of our West Side clinic on Barton Street in 1997, to operating five clinics throughout the City of Buffalo. For all of our locations, we are serving the poorest ZIP codes in Buffalo. We see firsthand how determinants of health – inability to pay, to have transportation, to struggle with language barriers, to lack resources – prevents our population from maintaining good health. In conjunction with our medical sites, we recognized that physical health is impacted by social inequities such as literacy and education, financial stability, social support, and job opportunities, which is what inspired us to develop our numerous community programs.
Erie County is ranked in the bottom 25% of counties in New York for health outcomes, with 50% of the minority population in Erie County dying prematurely, as compared to 35% of the white population. The Covid-19 pandemic magnified the long-standing health inequities present in our county. We witnessed as Covid-19 disproportionately affected the Black/brown Americans and refugee populations within the ZIP codes that we primarily serve – the same people that have historically had worse health outcomes and more difficulty accessing quality health care.
Mitigating health inequities in Western New York is long overdue. Legislator April N.M. Baskin has been working for months to create a law establishing a new office of Public Health Equity in the Erie County Department of Health. This new office would be dedicated to supporting, educating, and planning for the provision of public health to marginalized communities, whether they be racial/ethnic minorities, or rural areas, by working with local community leaders, healthcare providers, and organizations. We at Jericho Road have observed how effective this collaborative approach to care can be for health outcomes, and therefore give Baskin our full support on this Public Health Equity law. Building trust, equity, and uplifting marginalized communities in our diverse population benefits us all. Each one of us has something to gain when our community is healthy and whole.
Myron Glick
Founder and CEO
Jericho Road Community Health Center