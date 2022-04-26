Letter: Public funds are better spent on more propane school buses

We agree with the editorial board that the price of inaction with regard to a warming climate could be dire. But we also believe there is a more cost-effective way to address this issue than electric school buses – and that answer is propane.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s decision to focus on electric buses is curious, considering all the factors involved. Propane buses are already here. Of the 22,000 propane buses transporting 1.3 million kids to school across 48 states, nearly 700 are in New York State.

So, it would seem the state’s commitment to propane buses is already present. Why? For one, the answer is cost. Three propane buses can be purchased for every one electric bus, taking more dirty diesel buses off state roads faster.

Then there are the environmental factors. Just like electric buses, propane buses eliminate the harmful black smoke that comes out of a diesel tailpipe that you probably remember from your youth. But there’s more.

Electricity in New York is primarily produced by natural gas-fired generators. Battery electric buses don’t eliminate emissions; they simply move those emissions upstream to power plants, which are typically in or near vulnerable communities. At the same time, propane buses take the pressure off our fragile electric grid, and there are no concerns about eventual battery disposal.

At 400 miles, propane buses also have four times longer range than electric buses, helpful especially for after-school activities. And, refueling takes minutes, as opposed to hours for recharging. Propane is also an exclusively domestic fuel – 90% is generated here in the U.S., with another 7% from Canada.

In short, we recommend Buffalo, and the state, take a hard look at propane school buses because they are the most convenient and cost-effective means to craft New York’s clean future.

Tucker Perkins

President and CEO

Propane Education & Research Council

Washington, D.C.