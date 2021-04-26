Letter: Public deserves more input on asphalt plant project

The proposed asphalt plant in the Town of Niagara has been a contentious and controversial project since it came to light recently. The failure of the parties involved to inform the Niagara County Planning Board and the numerous legal and technical missteps presented to the Town of Niagara Board, which were based upon the representation of the project by attorneys for the private company in this project, have raised serious concerns about the integrity and intention of the project as a whole.

I want to compliment the community and the leadership of Niagara Falls Board of Education member Paul Kudela. I am extremely pleased to have worked with Niagara University President Rev. James J. Maher, C.M., Niagara Town Supervisor Lee Wallace and Niagara County Attorney Claude Joerg on the legal and technical issues resulting in the rescinding of the permit by the Town of Niagara.