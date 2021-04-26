Letter: Public deserves more input on asphalt plant project

The proposed asphalt plant in the Town of Niagara has been a contentious and controversial project since it came to light recently. The failure of the parties involved to inform the Niagara County Planning Board and the numerous legal and technical missteps presented to the Town of Niagara Board, which were based upon the representation of the project by attorneys for the private company in this project, have raised serious concerns about the integrity and intention of the project as a whole.
I want to compliment the community and the leadership of Niagara Falls Board of Education member Paul Kudela. I am extremely pleased to have worked with Niagara University President Rev. James J. Maher, C.M., Niagara Town Supervisor Lee Wallace and Niagara County Attorney Claude Joerg on the legal and technical issues resulting in the rescinding of the permit by the Town of Niagara.
The overwhelming unity across the community and the number of groups that joined together on this issue for the betterment of the community as a whole, is a testament to the love we all share for our home. I want to commend the Town of Niagara Board for having the foresight to recognize the inconsistencies of a proposed project rooted in a less than complete narrative.
All parties have claimed no malicious wrongdoing and have labeled this as a “misunderstanding of local laws and oversight.” Based upon the misleading information presented by the attorneys representing the entity they were or should have been aware there would be opposition to the proposal.
However, it is abundantly clear that a project such as this should not be conducted in any proximity to our residences, Niagara University, or the Niagara Gorge, which we have spent years working to clean up and protect. I am proud of the public advocacy and community support to rescind this permit, and I will always work to protect our communities and the natural beauty of the 145th District.
Angelo J. Morinello
Assemblyman, 145th District
Niagara Falls